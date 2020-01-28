Three people in Czechia under observation for coronavirus

There are currently three people in the Czech Republic suspected of contracting the Chinese coronavirus. Two cases are reported from the region of Opava and one person is under observation in the hospital in the Moravian town of Uherské Hradiště. Another two patients who had been tested in Prague and in České Budějovice have been confirmed to not have the virus.

The fast-spreading infection, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms, has killed more than 100 people in China and infected at least 4,500 since its discovery in the city of Wuhan in December.

Following a Security Council meeting on Monday to discuss responses to the crisis, the Czech government announced a number of special steps in connection with the virus, focused on people arriving by air on Czech territory.