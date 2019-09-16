Three people found guilty of fraud in Kladruby stud farm reconstruction

The regional court in Hradec Králové has found three people guilty of fraud in connection with manipulated public tenders for the reconstruction of the National Stud Farm in Kladruby.

They were served hefty fines and in one case a suspended sentence. Twenty-two people were charged altogether in the case that involved five construction firms. The verdicts are not legally binding.

The National Stud Farm in Kladruby nad Labem is one of the oldest establishments of its kind in the world, and is home to the oldest indigenous Czech horse breed - the Kladruber.