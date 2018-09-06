Three new productions of Libuše readied as centenary approaches

Three new versions of Bedřich Smetana’s opera Libuše are being performed in the Czech Republic in the near future in connection with next month’s centenary of the foundation of Czechoslovakia, Novinky.cz reported on Thursday.

The first of the productions will be performed by the opera of the National Theatre in Brno at the city’s Central European Exhibition Centre on Friday.

The second will premiere at Prague’s National Theatre at the end of next week and the third will get its first airing at the Theatre of North Bohemia in Ústí nad Labem on September 28.