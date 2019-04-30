Three new ministers to be appointed Tuesday

Three new ministers are set to be appointed by President Miloš Zeman on Tuesday afternoon. Karel Havlíček will become minister of industry and trade, Vladimír Kremlík will take the transport portfolio and Marie Benešová will take over at the Ministry of Justice. All three are the nominees of ANO, the dominant partner in a coalition government with the Social Democrats.

Mr. Havlíček will also become a deputy prime minister, as will the minister of finance, Alena Schillerová.