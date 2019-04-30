Three new ministers appointed Tuesday

President Miloš Zeman appointed three new ministers on Tuesday afternoon. Karel Havlíček became minister of industry and trade, Vladimír Kremlík took the transport portfolio and Marie Benešová took over at the Ministry of Justice. All three are the nominees of ANO, the dominant partner in a coalition government with the Social Democrats.
Mr. Havlíček also became a deputy prime minister, as did the minister of finance, Alena Schillerová.
