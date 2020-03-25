Three more Czechs with Covid-19 and existing conditions die, 10 have recovered

A Prague woman in her mid-70s and two men aged 83 and 88 respectively have died after being infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus it was announced through various government and health channels on Wednesday. This brings up the tally of decesed from the virus in the country up to five.
According to Health Minister Adam Vojtěch, the woman suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and was on a ventilation machine. During hospitalization, she reported having met a few weeks earlier with a relative who had returned from Italy, where she lived permanently.
As of 3pm on Wednesday, there were 1,497 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in the Czech Republic. Health Minister Adam Vojtěch has said that there are 19 people in serious condition and on ventilation machines. Ten people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.
Updated coronavirus measures in Czech Republic
State of emergency declared, border restrictions from Friday night
“I am taking it minute by minute” – Foreigners in the Czech Republic on quarantine and being cut off from their families
Czech Republic goes into quarantine to slow down coronavirus spread
Czech government closes borders against coronavirus