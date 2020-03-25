Three more Czechs with Covid-19 and existing conditions die, 10 have recovered

A Prague woman in her mid-70s and two men aged 83 and 88 respectively have died after being infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus it was announced through various government and health channels on Wednesday. This brings up the tally of decesed from the virus in the country up to five.

According to Health Minister Adam Vojtěch, the woman suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and was on a ventilation machine. During hospitalization, she reported having met a few weeks earlier with a relative who had returned from Italy, where she lived permanently.

As of 3pm on Wednesday, there were 1,497 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in the Czech Republic. Health Minister Adam Vojtěch has said that there are 19 people in serious condition and on ventilation machines. Ten people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.