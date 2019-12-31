Three Kings Collection to start on January 1st

January 1st will see the start of the Three Kings Collection, the largest and most successful fund-raiser in the country.

Organized by the Catholic charity Caritas the Three Kings Collection, involves thousands of volunteers, most of them children, taking to the streets dressed as the Three Wise Men, singing carols and asking people to donate money to charity.

24,000 carollers are expected to take part in the charity event this year.

Since the year 2,000 the collection has raised more than 1.1 billion crowns in aid of the needy. It lasts for a fortnight.