Broadcast Archive

Three Kings Collection to start on January 1st

Daniela Lazarová
31-12-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

January 1st will see the start of the Three Kings Collection, the largest and most successful fund-raiser in the country.

Organized by the Catholic charity Caritas the Three Kings Collection, involves thousands of volunteers, most of them children, taking to the streets dressed as the Three Wise Men, singing carols and asking people to donate money to charity.

24,000 carollers are expected to take part in the charity event this year.

Since the year 2,000 the collection has raised more than 1.1 billion crowns in aid of the needy. It lasts for a fortnight.

Related articles
Photo: Eva Turečková

People donate record amount of food and dry goods for the needy

Over 330 tons of food and 52 tons of dry goods were donated to Czech charities and NGOs in the National Food Collection held this weekend.…
Photo: archive of Světluška

Czech Radio’s Firefly charity project introduces theatre for the blind

One of Czech Radio’s leading charity projects is in aid of the blind and visually impaired. Established in 2003, Světluška, or Firefly,…
VJ Aeldryn, Lenka Dusilová, photo: Jiří Princ

Lenka Dusilová’s project MONUMENT / UM raises money for run-down sites

Czech award-winning singer and songwriter Lenka Dusilová has launched a new project aimed at raising funds to repair dilapidated historical landmarks…
More
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 