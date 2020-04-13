Three-fifths of Czechs feeling the bite of coronavirus restrictions

Almost three fifths of Czechs are feeling the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and related measures, according to the results of a poll conducted by Ušetřeno.cz among 1,800 respondents.

Five per cent of respondents said they had lost their jobs, and 63 percent said they were forced to economize or had financial problems as a result of the restrictions.

26 percent of Czechs are on home office, 22 percent now only work part-time.

One in ten respondents said they were on lower salaries due to nursing care due to the closure of schools and kindergartens.