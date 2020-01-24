Three Czechs trapped in Wuhan due to coronavirus

Three Czechs are trapped in the Chinese city of Wuhan which is on lockdown due to the spread of the new coronavirus. Two are students and one is a permanent resident in the city of 11 million inhabitants. All are reported to be safe.
The Czech Foreign Ministry has said it is in contact with all three of them and has entered into negotiations with the local authorities to try and get them moved to another location.
Meanwhile, the Czech Foreign Ministry has warned Czechs travelling to China to exercise increased caution; avoid crowded places, food markets and take the recommended health precautions seriously.
The Czech authorities have said they are ready to effect screening measures at Prague’s international airport should the need arise.
