Three Czechs elected vice-chairpersons of EP committees

Three Czech MEPs are among the newly elected chairs and vice-chairs of the European Parliament’s 22 committees and subcommittees for the next two and a half years. Luděk Niedermayer of the conservative TOP 09 party has been elected first vice-chair of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs. His colleague from the Civic Democratic Party Jan Zahradil has become first vice-chair of the Committee on International Trade, and Martina Dlabajová of the ANO party will take the post of vice-chair of the Committee on Budgetary Control.
Last week, two Czech MEPs, Dita Charanzová of the ANO party and Marcel Kolaja of the Pirate Party, were elected vice-presidents of the European Parliament.
