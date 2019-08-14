Three Czechs accused of running modern slavery ring in England

Czech police have accused two men and one woman of modern slavery in a long-running operation targeting people from socially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Between 2009 and 2017, the suspects allegedly lured people from the Czech Republic and Slovakia to Manchester, England, with false promises of legitimate well-paid work.

Police said the victims were stripped of their travel documents. Under threat of violence, the victims were forced to work in car washes, factories, restaurants and elsewhere for a fraction of the going wages.

In several cases, women were also wed to non-EU citizens in an illegal marriage scam.