Three Czechs accused of running modern slavery ring in England

Czech police have accused two men and one woman of modern slavery in a long-running operation targeting people from socially disadvantaged backgrounds.
Between 2009 and 2017, the suspects allegedly lured people from the Czech Republic and Slovakia to Manchester, England, with false promises of legitimate well-paid work.
Police said the victims were stripped of their travel documents. Under threat of violence, the victims were forced to work in car washes, factories, restaurants and elsewhere for a fraction of the going wages.
In several cases, women were also wed to non-EU citizens in an illegal marriage scam.
Restaurant tells visitors to “clear their plates” or pay a 50 crown fine for wasting food
Czech GDP nominally up 700 percent since fall of communism
Town Hall flying LGBT flag to be “very symbolic moment” for Prague Pride
Prague-based Nanovo company revives and replicates Communist-era designs
‘Don’t give up!’: Alice Ždrale, head of the Czech and Slovak School of Pittsburgh, on language and expatriate life