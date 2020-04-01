Three Czech sites added to European Heritage Label

The Czech sites have been awarded the European Heritage Label by the European Commission.

Among the ten new localities added to the list are Kynžvart Chateau in West Bohemia and two functionalist housing estates built between the wars, namely the Baba Colony in Prague and the New House Colony in Brno.

The European Heritage Label aims to raise awareness of sites that have played a significant role in the history, culture and development of the European Union, as well as to highlight their European dimension through information and educational activities.