Three Czech hospitals bought supplies, drugs without holding tenders

Brian Kenety
03-09-2018
According to the Supreme Audit Office (NKÚ), three major Czech hospitals bought medical supplies and medicines without seeking competitive offers between 2014 and 2016, in violation of the public procurement law.

Inspectors found that during that period Brno University Hospital (FNB), Motol Hospital (FNM) and the Central Military Hospital (ÚVN) also paid wildly different amounts for identical drugs and devices purchased from the same supplier.

Apart from examining the procurement process, the Office is also examining the pay-out of bonuses to the respective hospital directors.

