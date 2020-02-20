Broadcast Archive

Three charged with fraud totalling over CZK 1 billion

Ian Willoughby
20-02-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Police have charged three people with fraud amounting to over CZK 1 billion. Using the company name J. O. Investment, the accused offered to invest clients’ money on international stock exchanges and to deliver very high returns.

Officers from the police’s organised crime unit said more than 2,000 people were allegedly duped by the three, who now face up to 10 years in jail of found guilty of serious fraud.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 