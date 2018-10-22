Three charged in connection with drowning of two Vietnamese children

The police have charged three people in connection with the drowning of two seven-year-old Vietnamese boys in Lhota Lake, north of Prague.The charges are negligence resulting in death. If convicted they could face between one and six years in prison.

The accident happened in August of this year. The mothers of the two boys later complained that when they reported the children missing the employees of the bathing resort did not take them seriously and a search for the children was only launched several hours later. The lifeguard was reportedly not at his post because of the heat.