Thousands take part in rubbish clean up across Czech Republic

Ruth Fraňková
21-09-2019
Thousands of volunteers are taking part in the massive clean up operation around the Czech Republic. The event, called Let’s Clean up the Czech Republic, is organized by the Czech Union of Nature Conservation on the occasion of the World Clean-Up Day.

Some 65,000 volunteers took part in the spring edition of the rubbish clearance. They collected over 1,100 tonnes of garbage and nearly 18,000 car tires.

 
 
 
 
 
 
