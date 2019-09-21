Thousands take part in rubbish clean up across Czech Republic

Thousands of volunteers are taking part in the massive clean up operation around the Czech Republic. The event, called Let’s Clean up the Czech Republic, is organized by the Czech Union of Nature Conservation on the occasion of the World Clean-Up Day.
Some 65,000 volunteers took part in the spring edition of the rubbish clearance. They collected over 1,100 tonnes of garbage and nearly 18,000 car tires.
Archaeologists find unique grave of Roman era warlord in Uherský Brod
Czech Ambassador to Ethiopia Pavel Mikeš: ‘If you wait long enough, an egg will walk on two legs’
New debate erupts over use of -ová suffix in Czech female surnames
Divided by Freedom – Large-scale Czech Radio survey finds six social classes in Czech society
Josef Becher – the man behind Czech Republic’s iconic liqueur