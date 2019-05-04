Thousands take part in Prague marihuana march

Thousands of people joined Saturday’s march through Prague in support of legalisation of cannabis in the Czech Republic. The ‘Million Marihuana March’ is an annual event, starting at Karlovo náměstí and culminating with a happening on Štvanice Island that includes the sale of technical marihuana products, concerts and debates.
This years event is attended by the Czech Pirate Party leaders, who have submitted a bill to the Lower House to allow people to grow marijuana for their own usage. At present, possession of the equivalent of five marihuana plants or less is considered a misdemeanour under Czech law.
Study shows major divide between Czech Republic’s depth of EU integration and public attitudes towards Europe
Fifteen years of Czech EU membership – a debate
“Czexit” cheerleader Tomio Okamura rallies help of far-right leaders Le Pen, Wilders ahead of EU elections
Little-known hero Doreen Warriner honoured in Prague: “She did something amazing, but she didn’t seek recognition”
15 years after accession - what is the deal with Czech Euroscepticism?