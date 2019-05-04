Thousands take part in Prague marihuana march

Thousands of people joined Saturday’s march through Prague in support of legalisation of cannabis in the Czech Republic. The ‘Million Marihuana March’ is an annual event, starting at Karlovo náměstí and culminating with a happening on Štvanice Island that includes the sale of technical marihuana products, concerts and debates.

This years event is attended by the Czech Pirate Party leaders, who have submitted a bill to the Lower House to allow people to grow marijuana for their own usage. At present, possession of the equivalent of five marihuana plants or less is considered a misdemeanour under Czech law.