Thousands take part in latest anti-Babiš demonstration

Thousands of people protested against Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in Prague on Tuesday evening. Police said around 15,000 had taken part in a demonstration on Wenceslas Square that was followed by a march to the Office of the Government in the city’s Klárov district, while organisers Million Moments for Democracy put attendance at tens of thousands.

Representatives of a number of opposition parties spoke at the protest, which was the latest in a series held by Million Moments for Democracy. The group say Mr. Babiš is in conflict of interest and should stand down and are also demanding the removal of his minister of justice, Marie Benešová.