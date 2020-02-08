Thousands respond to call for humanitarian aid to China

Thousands of people from around the Czech Republic responded to a call for humanitarian aid to China made by the Moravian town of Třebíč, donating facemasks, disinfectants, digital thermometers, latex gloves and protective shoe covers, among others.

Třebíč, which was asked for help by its partner city of Yichang, where hundreds are infected with the Wuhan coronavirus, earmarked 100,000 crowns for the purchase of aid and called on the public to help.

The humanitarian aid will be sent to China on several planes in the coming days.