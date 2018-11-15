Thousands rally against PM Andrej Babiš

Several thousand people gathered on Wenceslas Square in the centre Prague on Thursday evening to call for the resignation of Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, following the latest developments in the Stork’s Nest affair, in which he faces charges of EU subsidy fraud.

Earlier this week, the prime minister’s son Andrej Babiš Jr., who lives in Switzerland, told investigative reporters that he had been forcibly detained in Crimea by his father’s associates during the time of the investigation so that he would not be called as a witness.

Among those attending the event was TOP 09 chairman Jiří Pospíšil, Senator Václav Hampl of the Christian Democratic Party and former agriculture minister Marian Jurečka.