Thousands protests for independent judiciary, ‘Stork’s Nest’ investigation

Thousands again took to the streets of Prague, Brno and other cities on Monday to protest against the appointment of a new justice minister shortly after police proposed pressing charges of EU subsidy fraud against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

It was the second street protest called by the group A Million Moments for Democracy, which believe Marie Benešová was named justice minister in an attempt to thwart justice.

Mr Babiš and several of his family members are suspected of having illegally tapped into a 50 million crown EU subsidy a decade ago in what has come to be known as the Stork’s Nest affair.

If stripped of his immunity, tried and found guilty, Mr Babiš could face a prison sentence of between five and 10 years.