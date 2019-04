Thousands of volunteers are taking part in a massive spring clean-up of the Czech countryside this weekend. The rubbish clearance, which was launched in 2008, is part of the international campaign Clean up the World.

Volunteers are cleaning up rubbish in forests, at the road sides, along rivers and pathways. According to organizers, this years focus are old tires. It is estimated that up to 80,000 people could take part this year.