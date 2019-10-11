Thousands of people pay last respects to Karel Gott

Thousand of fans of Karel Gott have paid their last respects to the iconic pop singer, who died at the age of 80 this month. His public memorial is being held at Žofín Palace until 10:00pm on Friday. Already on Thursday afternoon, the first fans began gathering in front of the venue by the Vltava River, despite a ban in Prague against sleeping in public places. An estimated 28, 000 people came to pay tribute to the late singer by Friday 7:00pm.

The popular singer passed away last Tuesday at the age of 80 after suffering from leukaemia. He is to be buried in Prague with state honours following a memorial service at St. Vitus Cathedral on Saturday, which has been declared by the government as a day of mourning.