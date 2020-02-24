Thousands of homes remain without electricity after windstorm

Emergency services, energy providers and fire fighters are dealing with the damage caused by the gale-force winds that hit the Czech Republic on Sunday afternoon and evening.

The highest wind speed was recorded at the peak of the country’s highest mountain, Sněžka, in the Krkonoše Mountains, where it reached 223 kilometres per hour.

Fallen trees complicated rail and road traffic in many parts of the country and thousands of households still remain without electricity, mainly in the west of the country.