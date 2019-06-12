Thousands of Czechs protested against PM Andrej Babiš

Thousands of people again took to the streets of towns and cities around the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening to protest against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and his appointment of Marie Benešová as justice minister. Rallies took place in over 300 municipalities, including Ostrava, Plzeň and Hradec Králové. The biggest one, in Brno, attracted an estimated 6,000 people.

The group which has been organising the protests, Million Moments for Democracy, are calling for the removal of the newly appointed justice minister, who they fear was installed to meddle in a criminal case against the prime minister linked to the alleged abuse of EU subsidies. Another demonstration is due to take place on 23 June on Prague’s Letná plain, the venue of the largest anti-regime demonstrations of November 1989.