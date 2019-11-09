Thousands of Catholics heading to Rome for St. Agnes canonisation anniversary

All of the Czech Republic’s Roman Catholic bishops, the country’s foreign minister, Tomáš Petříček, a group of senators and over 2,000 pilgrims are set to take part in a three-day pilgrimage to Rome that will culminate on Wednesday. The pilgrims will be marking the 30th anniversary of the canonisation of Saint Agnes of Bohemia by Pope John Paul II on 12 November 1989; it was also attended by many Czechs and is considered a significant moment in the final days of the Communist regime.

During an audience on St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican on Wednesday the pilgrims will present a gift to Pope Francis in the form of the Crown of St. Agnes of Bohemia, a piece by sculptor Daniel Ignác Trubač.