Thousands of believers watching masses online

Thousands of believers around the country are watching Easter masses online this year, in line with restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID 19.

The Czech Bishops Conference has called believers to enjoy the true sense of community that has flourished in the Czech Republic and to strengthen their faith through togetherness and prayer.

Many parish priests will celebrate mass online and Czech public radio and television will feature some of them as well.

The Easter Vigil Mass from St. Vitus Cathedral starts at 8.30pm on CT2.