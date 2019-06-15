Thousands join cancer awareness march in Prague

Thousands of people joined in the 19th annual March Against Breast Cancer through the Czech capital on Saturday. The participants, mostly women, marched from the Old Town Square to Štvanice island wearing pink t-shirts and carrying pink balloons sold to raise funds in the fight against the disease.
An estimated 7,000 women in the Czech Republic are diagnosed with breast cancer each year and in about 2,000 cases the disease proves fatal. Women over the age of 45 can be tested for breast cancer free of charge
