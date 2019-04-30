Thousands demonstrate for independent judiciary in central Prague

Thousands of people protested in central Prague on Monday night in support of an independent judiciary and against the planned appointment of Marie Benešová as minister of justice. Organisers Milion chvilek pro demokracii said around 15,000 people had taken part in the demonstration entitled We’re Not Blind.

It was called after Benešová was announced as the new minister of justice just days after police recommended that Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stand trial in a fraud case. She has served as an advisor to President Miloš Zeman, who critics accuse of working in tandem with Mr. Babiš.