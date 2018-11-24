Thousands demonstrate against government in Prague

Thousands of people demonstrated in central Prague on Friday evening, calling for the resignation of Andrej Babiš’s ANO-led government. The crowd gathered at Prague Castle and marched to Old Town Square, which was almost full, repeating the scene at a similar demonstration on November 17. The event was organised by Milion chvilek, a group that has held a number of protests against Mr. Babiš’s this year.

The gathering took place shortly after the ANO government survived, as anticipated, a no-confidence vote. It was tabled by the opposition over a scandal surround Mr. Babiš’s son, who says he was taken to Crimea against his will so as not to be available to answer questions in an investigation involving the PM and alleged corruption.