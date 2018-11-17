Thousands call for PM’s resignation in Prague

Thousands of protesters called for PM Andrej Babiš’s resignation on Old Town Square on the 29th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution. A protest march against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and President Miloš Zeman that set off from Prague Castle swelled to several thousand people as it reached its destination on Old Town Square.

The march titled “In support of a civilized Czech Republic“ was organized by the civic association A Million Moments for Democracy. Protesters said the president and prime minister were lowering the political culture in the country and argued that in the civilized world a person charged with EU subsidy fraud could never serve as prime minister. Participants held up banners criticizing and ridiculing the two top politicians.