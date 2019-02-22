Thousands attend rallies in honour of journalist Ján Kuciak

Thousands of people in the Czech Republic and Slovakia attended rallies on Thursday evening in to mark the first anniversary of the murder of Slovak investigative journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová. The gatherings, organised by the civic initiative For a Decent Slovakia, took place in a number of Czech and Slovak cities and towns, but also in Warsaw, Paris, Barcelona, or Copenhagen.

The biggest demonstration took place in the Slovak capital Bratislava, which was attended by an estimated 20,000 people, including the father of Ján Kuciak. The protesters were also shouting slogans against former Slovak PM Robert Fico and his senior ruling party SMER-Social Democracy.