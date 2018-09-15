Thousands attend NATO Days at Mošnov airfield

Tens of thousands of people attended the opening day of the NATO Days and Czech Airforce Days military show at the Mošnov airfield near Ostrava on Saturday.

The event`s main partner this year was the United States, which presented its pilots and military technology at Mošnov for the first time this year.

The biggest attraction was an air show in which military pilots performed various air stunts.

The event, which is one of the largest military air shows in Europe, also celebrated 100 years of the Czechoslovak air force. On display are veteran planes as well as modern fighter jets used by the army.