Thousands attend mass in Stará Boleslav on St. Wenceslas Day

Several thousand people gathered in the town of Stará Boleslav on Thursday for the annual pilgrimage of St. Wenceslas dedicated to the patron saint of the Czech nation. An open air mass held outside the church where the prince was murdered by dissenters, was celebrated by Papal Nuncius Charles Daniel Balvo.

Events in the town include theatre performances, concerts and a traditional St. Wenceslas fair. Believers also marked the 10th anniversary of a visit to Stará Boleslav by Pope Benedict XVI. A bust of the pope was unveiled on the town’s main square on the occasion.

September 28, the day on which the prince was murdered, is observed as the Day of Czech Statehood and is a public holiday.