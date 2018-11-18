Thousands attend Concert for the Future in Prague

Several thousand people attended a Concert for the Future on Prague’s Wenceslas Square on Saturday night.

The concert lasted for more than five hours with music interspersed with speeches by activists, former politicians and personalities from the arts world. The speakers criticized the present political culture in the country and spoke about the need to protect and nurture freedom and democracy.

There were calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who faces charges of EU subsidy fraud.

The concert was preceded by a protest gathering against the prime minister on Old Town Square attended by thousands of people.