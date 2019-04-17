This April may become one of driest on record in Czech Republic

Meteorologists say this month may well turn out to be the driest April in the Czech Republic on record. Precipitation in the first two weeks of the month was at a very low level and there is a similar outlook for the remainder. Indeed, the situation is likely to get worse due to the wind, sunshine and above-average temperatures forecast for the coming days.

The Czech Republic has been hit by drought in the last few years and in 2018 was hit by the most severe one in its recent history. The government has drawn up a raft of measures to deal with the problem.