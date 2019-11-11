Thirty years since Teplice environmental protests that just preceded November 17

Monday is the 30th anniversary of the start of protests in Teplice, North Bohema that took place just days before the Prague demonstration that sparked the Velvet Revolution. People chanted “We want to live!” in response to appalling pollution that frequently left the industrial city covered by a blanket of noxious air.
The environmental protests, which were initially called by a teenage apprentice, led to clashes with the police, who used a water cannon in a bid to disperse the crowd. They ran from November 11 to 13.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Forgotten Czech net bag makes a comeback
Iconic Czech brands that survived competition from the West after the fall of communism
Communist party official shocks nation ahead of freedom celebrations
Cold War “king of Šumava” story brought to life in new film by Irish director
Unions: Strike Wednesday will hit most Czech schools