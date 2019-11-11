Thirty years since Teplice environmental protest that just preceded November 17

Monday is the 30th anniversary of the start of protests in Teplice, North Bohema that took place just days before the Prague demonstration that sparked the Velvet Revolution. People chanted “We want to live!” in response to appalling pollution that frequently left the industrial city covered by a blanket of noxious air.

The environmental protests, which were initially called by a teenage apprentice, led to clashes with the police, who used a water cannon in a bid to disperse the crowd. They ran from November 11 to 13.