Thirteen miners killed after methane explosion in Czech mine

Ruth Fraňková
21-12-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Thirteen miners died and another 10 suffered injuries after a methane explosion at the ČSM hard coal mine in the north-east of the Czech Republic on Thursday. Eleven of the dead were Polish nationals.

The explosion occurred about 800 metres below the ground at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. The blast devastated some of the underground areas with poor visibility, obstructing the efforts of the rescue units.

According to Ivo Čelechovský of the state-owned OKD company, which operates the mine, three of the injured miners remain in hospital, one of them in a critical condition.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 