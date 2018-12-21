Thirteen miners killed after methane explosion in Czech mine

Thirteen miners died and another 10 suffered injuries after a methane explosion at the ČSM hard coal mine in the north-east of the Czech Republic on Thursday. Eleven of the dead were Polish nationals.

The explosion occurred about 800 metres below the ground at around 5 p.m. on Thursday. The blast devastated some of the underground areas with poor visibility, obstructing the efforts of the rescue units.

According to Ivo Čelechovský of the state-owned OKD company, which operates the mine, three of the injured miners remain in hospital, one of them in a critical condition.