Third-degree avalanche alert declared in Jeseníky Mountains .

The mountain rescue service in the Jeseníky Mountains in the north-east of the Czech Republic has declared a third-degree avalanche alert on a five point scale. Strong winds and up to thirty centimetres of fresh snow over the past few days are reported to have created a highly unstable layer of snow on many slopes. Skiers have been warned not to take risks or stray from marked trails
