Third Czech with Covid-19 and existing conditions dies, 10 have recovered

A third Czech person with Covid-19 and existing health conditions, a Prague woman in her mid-70s, has died, Minister of Health Adam Vojtěch announced on Twitter.
According to Vojtěch, the woman suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and was on a ventilation machine. During hospitalization, she reported having met a few weeks earlier with a relative who had returned from Italy, where she lived permanently.
As of 6pm on Tuesday, there were 1,394 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection in the Czech Republic. There are 439 cases in Prague. Vojtěch said currently 19 people are in serious condition and on ventilation machines. Ten people have recovered from the novel coronavirus.
