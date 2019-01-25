Third annual Czech “Night of Hotels” offers discounted city stays to locals

Some 145 hotels and pensions in Prague, Brno, Olomouc, Karlovy Vary and newly in Ostrava are taking part this Friday in the third annual “Night of Hotels” event, which offers discounted room rates to residents.

The main aim of the “Night of Hotels” event is to thank local residents in areas with heavy tourism, so they too can experience a city stay. Guests are also offered special discounted tours, including to sites not generally open to the public.