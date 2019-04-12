Thieves use medieval weapon in South Bohemian robbery

Police are investigating a case in the South Bohemian city of Tábor where a group of thieves used a mace while breaking into a man’s house. The owner managed to defend himself and the mace was left at the scene after the robbers ran away. South Bohemian police are currently searching for the owner of the 50cm long object, whose head is covered in protruding wooden spikes.

Czech media have been quick to pick up on the irony that the mace attack took place in Tábor; it was the ancient capital of the mediaeval Hussites and their leader, Jan Žižka, is often depicted holding the weapon in his hand.