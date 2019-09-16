The Painted Bird to represent Czech Republic in Oscars race

Vaclav Marhoul’s film The Painted Bird has been selected as the Czech Republic 's official Oscar entry in the international feature film category. The Czech Film and TV Academy announced its decision on Monday, saying the film had been selected from a shortlist of ten entries. The Oscar nominees will be announced on January 13, 2020.

The American magazine The Hollywood Reporter included the The Painted Bird, in its selection of the top twenty films from this year's film festivals. The film, which the magazine described as "a grim and violent reflection on the cruelty of human nature," was selected alongside movies such as the psychological thriller Joker with Joaquin Phoenix, the historical drama The King, starring promising young actor Timothée Chalamet, the comedy drama Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver or The Two Popes with Anthony Hopkins.

The Painted Bird was screened at festivals in Venice and Toronto and premiered in Prague on September 11.