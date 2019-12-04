Broadcast Archive

The Painted Bird nominated for Satellite Award

Ruth Fraňková
04-12-2019
Václav Marhoul’s film The Painted Bird has been nominated for a Satellite Award, presented by the International Press Academy. The winners should be announced in February 2020.

The film, which premiered in Venice this year, was selected in the International Motion Picture category alongside the Korean Parasite of the Spanish Pain and Glory.

The Painted Bird was also selected as the Czech Republic’s official Oscar entry in the international feature film category.

 
 
 
 
 
 
