British new wave band The Cure is the first confirmed headliner set to perform at the next Colours of Ostrava music festival.

The band, formed by singer and guitarist Robert Smith, played their first show in 1978 and have since performed around 1,500 concerts and released 13 studio albums.

The 18th edition of Colours of Ostrava takes place from July 17 - 20, 2019. Organisers says in total 120 bands from around the world will perform across some 20 stages.