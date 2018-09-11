Terror hostage drama staged at Prague’s Congress Centre

A major anti-terrorism exercise was held at Prague’s Congress Centre on Tuesday morning, the news site iDnes.cz reported. The operation, entitled DEMON 2018, simulated 40 armed people taking around 2,000 audience members at a musical show hostage and killing five of them.
During the simulation armed figures were seen holding hostages by windows on three floors at the building. It culminated with the police bringing the situation under control and disarming the “terrorists”.
