Teplice overcome Liberec as Czech football restarts after coronavirus pause

The Czech soccer first division got underway again on Saturday evening with a game in which Teplice beat Liberec 2:0 at home. That match was an unplayed round from before the league was forced to halt over the coronavirus epidemic in early March. The next full round will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Saturday’s game was played with no fans in the stadium for public health reasons. Teplice livened up the atmosphere with the sound of fans cheering relayed over their stadium’s PA system.
