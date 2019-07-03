Tennis: three Czechs reach third round at Wimbledon

Ruth Fraňková
03-07-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech tennis player Karolína Plíšková has advanced to the third round of the Wimbledon singles main draw after beating Puerto Rican and 2016 Olympic gold medallist Monica Puig 6-0, 6-4.

Karolína Muchová has also advanced to the third round of the women’s singles, after defeating Madison Brengle of the U.S: 6-3, 6-4. In the men’s singles, Jiří Veselý defeated Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 4-6, 7-6, 6-4.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 