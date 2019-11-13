Tennis star Berdych expected to announce retirement this weekend

The Czech tennis player Tomáš Berdych looks set to announce his retirement. Berdych, who is 34, will make public that he is quitting the sport at the ATP Finals in London this weekend, his father Martin Berdych told the newspaper Blesk.
Berdych, who has problems with his left hip, signalled his intention to retire at the US Open earlier this year.
In a very successful career he reached fourth in the world rankings, made it to the final at Wimbledon and won the Davis Cup with the Czech Republic twice.
